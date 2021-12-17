Bengals Worked Out Three Players

The Cincinnati Bengals brought in three free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Friday including John Brannon, Shyheim Carter and Daryl Worley, according to Aaron Wilson.

Worley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Worley signed on to the Lions practice squad in September before being released a few months later.

In 2021, Worley has appeared in three games for Detroit, recording two tackles.

