Bengals Working Out DL Lawrence Guy & Albert Huggins

The Cincinnati Bengals are working out veteran DL Lawrence Guy and Albert Huggins, according to Tom Pelissero.

Injuries have hit the Bengals hard at defensive tackle in particular and the team needs reinforcements.

Guy, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017. He re-signed on another four-year deal in 2021 that was worth $11.5 million.

In 2023, Guy appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 38 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.

Huggins, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by Houston coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Huggins had brief stints with the Eagles and Patriots before returning to the Texans after they claimed him off of waivers. He was claimed by the Lions off waivers coming out of camp in 2020 but ended up signing on to the Vikings’ practice squad at the start of the regular season. He was later released and returned to Detroit’s practice squad.

The Saints signed him back in May of 2021 and he bounced on and off their practice squad. New Orleans brought him back in 2022 and in the following years he’s signed one-year deals with the Falcons and Cowboys. Dallas cut him coming out of the preseason in 2024.

In 2023, Huggins appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 22 total tackles and one fumble recovery.