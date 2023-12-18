Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury, according to Ian Rapoport.
Chase will miss at least this week’s game against the Steelers and possibly beyond that, according to Rapoport.
Chase, 23, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Chase is in the third year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that includes a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.
In 2023, Chase has appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and has 1,156 yards on 93 receptions and seven touchdowns.
