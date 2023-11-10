Bengals WR Tee Higgins Officially Ruled Out From Week 10

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced they’ve officially ruled out WR Tee Higgins from Week 10 against the Texans, per Adam Schefter.

Yesterday, reports indicated Higgins is unlikely to play in Sunday’s game after suffering a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday.

He’s currently considered week-to-week from here.

Higgins, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Higgins has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and 27 passes for 328 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.