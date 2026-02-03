Bengals WRs Coach Troy Walters Declined Bears OC Interview Request

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters declined the Bears’ request to interview him for their OC opening.

Walters had multiple OC interviews last offseason but will remain with Cincinnati in the same role for the 2026 season.

Walters, 46, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2000. He played eight seasons in the NFL for the Vikings, Colts, Cardinals and Lions before taking his first coaching job at Indiana State in 2009.

From there, Walters held multiple college coaching jobs before the Bengals hired him as their assistant WRs coach in 2020. He was promoted to WRs coach the following year.