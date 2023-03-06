Best Free Agent Fits: Penny, Harris, Dillard, Long, Eluemunor

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2023 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 15. Using our Top 2023 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Rashaad Penny Seahawks RB

Best Fit: Buccaneers

In five years with the Seahawks, Penny missed nearly as many games as he played, appearing in 42 of 82 possible games. When he was on the field, though, he showed he could be a dangerous big-play threat, averaging more than six yards per carry over the past two seasons. Penny’s injury history, as well as the glut of backs available in either free agency or the draft, will keep his market down but those flashes will catch the eye of some teams.

The Buccaneers just hired former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, so there would be some familiarity with Penny that could make both sides comfortable about a signing. Tampa Bay moved on from Leonard Fournette in anticipation of a larger role for 2022 third-round RB Rachaad White but nearly every team these days uses a committee approach in the backfield. Penny would give the Bucs a big-play threat as they try to revitalize their run game.

Damien Harris Patriots RB

Best Fit: Patriots

Like we mentioned in the Penny section, there are a lot of running backs available. Players like Harris who are solid but not outstanding players at the position will have an interesting time in free agency, which isn’t usually kind to running backs. The best course of action for a lot of these players might be trying to stay put, and I think a strong case can be made Harris’ best value, both in terms of money and fit, is going to be in New England.

If he were coming off his 2021 season where he scored 15 touchdowns, perhaps things would be different. But injuries impacted him in a contract year and he had just 462 yards rushing in 11 games. He knows the system and the Patriots like to use multiple backs, so he has some slight level of assurance compared to changing teams. New England has enough cap space to work with and is familiar with his game. A one-year, $4 million deal seems realistic, and it feels more likely to come from the Patriots than another team.

Andre Dillard Eagles OT

Best Fit: Jets

Current Jets GM Joe Douglas had a huge hand in how the Eagles attacked the draft prior to coming to New York, and one of Philadelphia’s notable moves in 2019 was trading up in the first round to take Dillard ahead of the Texans, who at the time “settled” for Tytus Howard. Dillard has struggled since then, losing his spot in the lineup to Jordan Mailata, while Howard has developed into a better player, though it hasn’t done much to change either the Eagles or the Texans’ fortunes. Anyway, Dillard is a free agent and the connection with Douglas should be remembered.

New York has some uncertainty on the offensive line to deal with this offseason, particularly at tackle. It’s been a consistent theme since Douglas took the GM job, which has to rankle him given how much he talks about how much he values offensive linemen. Their options on the roster are veteran LT Duane Brown, former top-10 LT Mekhi Becton and last year’s fourth-round RT Max Mitchell. But Brown is 37 and all three have had serious health issues — Brown’s rotator cuff and general wear and tear, Becton’s weight, Mitchell’s blood clots. Dillard would offer some insurance on a relatively affordable deal and could compete for a starting job.

David Long Titans LB

Best Fit: Titans

Long was one of the under-the-radar breakout players in 2022 and was a key piece for the Titans on defense. There are major questions about how strong of a free agent market he’ll have, however. For starters, there are a bunch of linebackers available, and a lot of teams value linemen and corners higher in terms of allocating resources. Long also won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. He’s listed at 5-11 and 227 pounds and he has yet to play a full season in four years.

Factoring all of this together, the Titans might be the best fit. They have familiarity and are short on home-grown contributors they’ve been able to re-sign in recent years. Keeping Long wouldn’t break the bank and they do have space to work with after a number of cuts so far this offseason.

Jermaine Eluemunor Raiders OT

Best Fit: Patriots

Eluemunor was a part of the New England to Las Vegas exodus as new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels brought in people he was familiar with. He ended up winning the starting job at right tackle and was serviceable. There’s something to be said for serviceable in a league that’s starved for replacement-level linemen.

Still, the Raiders will try to do better if they can. They’d almost certainly be willing to bring back Eluemunor to compete for the job and provide depth but another option for him could be a return to New England. They’ll be trying to replace OT Isaiah Wynn. Eluemunor wouldn’t be promised a starting job with the Patriots either but between them and the Raiders, familiarity should give him some options.