Bill Belichick Would Like To Coach Cowboys, Eagles Or Giants In 2025

According to a wide-ranging report from ESPN, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick remains interested in coaching in 2025 and has told confidantes he would ideally like to coach either the Cowboys, Eagles or Giants.

Dallas and Philadelphia were rumored to be interested in Belichick this past cycle had they fired their coaches but both elected to stand pat in the end with Mike McCarthy and Nick Sirianni, respectively.

Along with Giants HC Brian Daboll, all three enter the 2025 season in varying degrees of danger should things not go well.

Belichick meanwhile interviewed for the Falcons’ head coaching vacancy and was viewed as an early frontrunner. By the end of the process, however, the Falcons elected to go in a different direction and hired HC Raheem Morris.

That reflects the real concerns in NFL ownership circles about Belichick’s viability going forward despite his legendary resume. He’s 71 years old and the past few years in New England were not good. Most ownership groups want younger, more collaborative approaches as opposed to Belichick’s authoritarian philosophy.

“I don’t think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League,” a friend of his told ESPN. “Unless it’s [for] Jerry Jones.”

That said, Belichick’s resume won’t be matched by any candidate, and that should keep his name in the conversation for coaching vacancies in 2025.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We will have more news on Belichick as it becomes available.