Cowboys Signing RB Ezekiel Elliott

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing RB Ezekiel Elliott.

His representatives met with the Cowboys the day before the draft and there was speculation this signing would be happening, so it comes as no surprise.

Elliott, 28, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release before the 2023 season. From there, the Patriots signed Elliott to a contract in August.

In 2023, Elliott appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and rushed for 642 yards on 184 carries (3.5 YPC) with three touchdowns to go along with 51 receptions on 65 targets for 313 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Elliott and the Cowboys as it becomes available.

