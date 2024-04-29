Cowboys Re-Sign LB Damien Wilson

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have re-signed veteran LB Damien Wilson.

He finished out last season on their practice squad and also got his NFL start in Dallas back in 2015.

Wilson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers.

Carolina cut Wilson after just one season, however. He had a stint with the Cowboys on the practice squad in 2023.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.