Bill O’Brien ‘Strong Option’ For Patriots’ OC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is a strong option to return to his old role as the Patriots offensive coordinator under HC Bill Belichick next season.

O’Brien, 53, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year. O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, beginning as an offensive assistant until becoming their offensive coordinator.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.

