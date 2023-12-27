Bills Activate CB Kaiir Elam From Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announced they have activated CB Kaiir Elam from injured reserve.

Elam, 22, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He signed a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract with the Bills, including a $7,136,952 signing bonus, and $13,690,809 guaranteed. He also has a fifth-year option that the team can pick up as well.

In 2023, Elam has appeared in three games and recorded 14 total tackles for the Bills.