Bills Activate CB Kaiir Elam From Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills announced they have activated CB Kaiir Elam from injured reserve.
Elam, 22, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.
He signed a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract with the Bills, including a $7,136,952 signing bonus, and $13,690,809 guaranteed. He also has a fifth-year option that the team can pick up as well.
In 2023, Elam has appeared in three games and recorded 14 total tackles for the Bills.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!