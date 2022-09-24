Bills Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 3

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.

The full list includes:

Bills placed S Micah Hyde on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Bills signed DT Brandin Bryant and DT Prince Emili to their active roster.

and DT to their active roster. Bills elevated OL Greg Mancz and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their active roster.

Hyde, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal.

In 2022, Hyde appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded seven total tackles.