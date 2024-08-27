Bills Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline.
The Bills made the following roster moves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cdi5LBsXZH
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 27, 2024
The list of cuts includes:
- DT Eli Ankou
- OL Keaton Bills
- OL Gunner Britton
- WR Deon Cain
- OL Will Clapp
- DE Kameron Cline
- OL La’el Collins
- CB Te’Cory Couch
- TE Zach Davidson
- DT Branson Deen
- QB Ben DiNucci
- OL Mike Edwards
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- OL Richard Gouraige
- WR KJ Hamler
- CB Daequan Hardy
- WR Andy Isabella
- S Kareem Jackson
- WR Xavier Johnson
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- CB Keni-H Lovely
- TE Tre’ McKitty
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- WR Justin Shorter
- DT Gable Steveson
- DT DeShawn Williams
- S Kendall Williamson
The Bills also placed OL Travis Clayton, RB Darrynton Evans and LB Matt Milano on injured reserve.
