Bills Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline.

The Bills made the following roster moves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cdi5LBsXZH — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 27, 2024

The list of cuts includes:

The Bills also placed OL Travis Clayton, RB Darrynton Evans and LB Matt Milano on injured reserve.