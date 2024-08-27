Bills Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. DT Eli Ankou
  2. OL Keaton Bills
  3. OL Gunner Britton
  4. WR Deon Cain
  5. OL Will Clapp
  6. DE Kameron Cline
  7. OL La’el Collins
  8. CB Te’Cory Couch
  9. TE Zach Davidson
  10. DT Branson Deen
  11. QB Ben DiNucci
  12. OL Mike Edwards
  13. RB Frank Gore Jr.
  14. OL Richard Gouraige
  15. WR KJ Hamler
  16. CB Daequan Hardy
  17. WR Andy Isabella
  18. S Kareem Jackson
  19. WR Xavier Johnson
  20. DE Kingsley Jonathan
  21. CB Keni-H Lovely
  22. TE Tre’ McKitty
  23. WR Tyrell Shavers
  24. WR Justin Shorter
  25. DT Gable Steveson
  26. DT DeShawn Williams
  27. S Kendall Williamson

The Bills also placed OL Travis Clayton, RB Darrynton Evans and LB Matt Milano on injured reserve. 

