Bills Announce Ken Dorsey Is Being Promoted To OC

The Buffalo Bills announced they have promoted QB coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

This was widely expected following the departure of previous offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to become the next head coach of the Giants.

Dorsey, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.