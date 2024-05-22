AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on potentially bringing back free agent S Micah Hyde: “Micah’s always going to be on our radar, and we’ll see where it goes.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Buffalo HC Sean McDermott mentioned OT Spencer Brown had shoulder surgery this offseason. (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- McDermott said LB Matt Milano is “on schedule” but they won’t have much of an update until training camp. (Fitzgerald)
- Regarding S Mike Edwards, McDermott noted he’s dealing with a shoulder injury and will not participate in OTAs on Tuesday. (Capaccio)
- McDermott had good things to say about WR Chase Claypool and mentioned he’s embracing any role they ask: “I applaud Chase for coming here to see where things go. … You don’t find that a lot around the NFL where a player has been at a certain level and then is on a mission right now to reclaim what he once was in that regard. And those are my words, maybe not fair to Chase, respectfully, but I would just say very impressed with his day to day approach, true pro, high character, smart player, and he’s been a good addition to our team.” (Matt Parrino)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on if he brings up contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa: “I don’t want any of that burden in my life. I think it’s important that the player-coach relationship is put on a pedestal to where you don’t tinker with that. My job is to get him better.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Despite Tagovailoa not being present to begin OTAs, top agent Drew Rosenhaus believes the expectation within the team is that a deal “is ultimately going to get done.” (Adam Beasley)
- McDaniel also talked about the returns of LBs Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb: “We’re being very mindful of who the players are that we’re getting back to full health.” (Adam Beasley)
- Although some believe the Dolphins are waiting for CB Xavien Howard‘s contract to come off the books, McDaniel implied the roster is pretty much set: “We’ll never stop looking but we’re not on the hunt.” (Beasley)
- McDaniel named CB Cam Smith as someone he’s excited to watch improve this offseason and isn’t worried about a rough first year: “Those timelines are unique to each individual… He’s not satisfied with (his rookie year) and neither is the organization.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Miami WR Erik Ezukanma recalled a moment when he didn’t know if he’d be able to play again after suffering a serious neck injury. (Joe Schad)
- Dolphins S Jevon Holland called it a “complete 180” from DC Vic Fangio to new DC Anthony Weaver: “It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- Holland added he’d love to get an extension done but understands he likely has to wait until Tagovailoa’s deal is done. (Wolfe)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Louis Riddick on Patriots third-round OT Caedan Wallace: “Remember his name.”
- New England HC Jerod Mayo noted WR Kendrick Bourne will not practice in the spring due to a knee injury. (Mark Daniels)
- Mayo also said Patriots OLB Matt Judon will not be at the first OTA session. (Doug Kyed)
- Despite having four quarterbacks on the roster currently, Mayo stated they will get down to three by the start of training camp. (Daniels)
- Mayo commented on the status of G Cole Strange who is recovering from a knee injury: “That’s an interesting one. He’s another guy; normally we’d say ‘day by day.’ He’s more of a ‘week by week’ or you could go ‘month by month’ if you want to. He is working hard, he’s doing his rehab, he’s here every day. He’s in the meeting room, so I’m happy where he is.” (Mike Reiss)
- New England WR JuJu Smith-Schuster mentioned he was 60 percent healthy this time last year due to a knee injury and he never fully recovered. He added that he is now at 100 percent heading into this season. (Kyed)
- Patriots QB coach T.C. McCartney was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
- The Patriots will no longer have Taylor Redd and Steve Cargile as part of their scouting staff in 2024, per Neil Stratton.
