Bills Announce Nine Changes To Coaching Staff For 2022

The Buffalo Bills announced nine changes to their coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Bills coaching staff updates ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BCW1OZxXf9 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 24, 2022

The list includes:

DB coach/passing game coordinator John Butler

LB coach Bobby Babich

Safeties coach Jim Salgado

Assistant DL coach Marcus West

Defensive QC coach Jaylon Finner

Defensive QC coach Kyle Shurmur

Assistant ST coach Cory Harkey

Strength and conditioning assistant Nick Lacy

Fellowship coach Austin Gund

In addition, the Bills confirmed the retirement of previous LB coach Bob Babich. He’s succeeded in the role by his son.

Shurmur, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed Shurmur to their practice squad. He was on and off of their active roster in 2019 before being waived in April of 2020. Shurmur had a brief stint with the Broncos’ practice squad in 2020 before signing on with the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Shurmur to a futures contract last year, but the team released him during final cuts and he eventually caught on with Washington.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Shurmur threw for 8,865 yards while completing 57.1 percent of his passes to go along with 64 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 44 games.