Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen Among Finalists For Giants GM Vacancy

According to Paul Schwartz, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen is one of the finalists for the Giants’ GM job.

New York will have a second, in-person interview with him as well as any of the other nine candidates they interviewed who they move on to the second round.

Schoen entered the process as one of the leading candidates, per many reports, so it appears he’s at least maintained his momentum.

Here’s where the Giants’ GM search stands.

General Manager:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Finalist)

(Finalist) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Schoen originally interned with the Panthers in their ticket office before serving as a scouting assistant in 2001. From there, he was promoted Southeast and Southwest scout before joining the Dolphins as a national scout.

Miami promoted Schoen to director of player personnel in 2014 and he spent four years in the role before the Bills hired him as their assistant GM in 2017.