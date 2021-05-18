Bills Bringing WR/KR Jeff Badet In For Workout

According to Ian Rapaport, the Bills are hosting free agent WR/KR Jeff Badet for a workout this week.

Badet, 26, signed with the Vikings as an UDFA after the 2018 draft. He spent the entire 2018 season on the Vikings’ practice squad and returned to Minnesota on a futures contract in 2019.

The Vikings waived Badet coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Washington’s practice squad. Badet spent most of the next two season on Washington’s practice squad before the team released him this month.

In 2020, Badet appeared in three games for Washington. He is yet to record a reception in the NFL.