Bills CB Tre’Davious White Out For Rest Of Season With Torn ACL

The Buffalo Bills announced that CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s game against the Saints and is out for the rest of the season.

This is a big hit to Buffalo’s defense given White’s considered a centerpiece of their system. He’ll be placed on the season-ending injured reserve.

White, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bill signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed last year. Buffalo converted $9.46 million of White’s salary for 2021 into a signing bonus that will be prorated over the length of their deals. He’s set to make a base salary of $990,000 this season.

In 2021, White appeared in 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 overall cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.