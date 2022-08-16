Bills Cut Two Players

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Bills announced they have cut CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee from the roster. 

These were the final two moves needed to get Buffalo’s roster to 85 players ahead of today’s deadline. 

Lee, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal last offseason but was cut loose. He re-signed with the Raiders in September. He returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal for 2022. 

In 2021, Lee appeared in 11 games and recorded nine tackles and no sacks. 

