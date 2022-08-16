Bills Cut Two Players

The Bills announced they have cut CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee from the roster.

We’ve released CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sMxLaKNdNu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 16, 2022

These were the final two moves needed to get Buffalo’s roster to 85 players ahead of today’s deadline.

Lee, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal last offseason but was cut loose. He re-signed with the Raiders in September. He returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Lee appeared in 11 games and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.