Bills DE Von Miller Says He Wants To Return In 2025

Bills DE Von Miller faces an uncertain future after this season. The future Hall of Fame pass rusher settled into a role as a rotational rusher after taking a pay cut this past offseason, but in 2025 his contract has a sizable base salary and no guarantees.

That sets Miller up as a potential cap casualty once again in 2025, and at 36 years old in March, he’s approaching the end of a long career.

Still, Miller expressed interest in continuing to play in 2025 and continuing to play in Buffalo specifically.

“However long my key card works in this building, I’m gonna keep coming up in here and I’m going to keep coming in and trying to make (a Super Bowl) happen,” Miller said via Sal Capaccio.

“…I want to be here….I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure.“

Miller, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 17 total tackles and six sacks.

We’ll have more on Miller as the news is available.