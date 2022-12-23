Bills Elevate WR Cole Beasley & DE Kingsley Jonathan

The Buffalo Bills announced they have elevated WR Cole Beasley and DE Kingsley Jonathan for the Week 16 games against the Bears.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad recently.

In 2022, Beasley has appeared in two games for the Bucs and one game for the Bills. He’s caught five passes for 26 yards.

For his eleven-year career with the Cowboys, Bills, and Buccaneers, Beasley caught 555 passes for 5,735 yards (10.3 YPC) and 34 touchdowns.