Bills Elevating CB Xavier Rhodes & RB Duke Johnson

The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Xavier Rhodes and RB Duke Johnson for Week 10.

Rhodes, 32, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts. He signed another one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with Indianapolis for 2021.

The Bills signed him to their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2021, Rhodes appeared in and started 13 games for the Colts and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.