Bills Expected To Release RB Nyheim Hines

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are planning to release RB Nyheim Hines this week after he missed the 2023 season due to a torn ACL sustained in a watercraft accident.

Schefter adds that Hines will likely return for training camp after successfully rehabbing the injury. Hines was struck by another rider and tore his left ACL while sitting on a jet ski back in July of 2023.

He had agreed to rework his deal to stay with Buffalo before the accident and was due $4.79 in 2023 with some of the money being converted into a signing bonus and incentives. The Bills will save $4.6 million by letting go of Hines.

Hines, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He was set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hines as it becomes available.