Rams Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon from the practice squad to their active roster on Tuesday.

Los Angeles also signed ILB Elias Neal to their practice squad and placed OLB Zach VanValkenburg on the practice squad’s injured list.

Witherspoon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of last year and he signed on with the Rams.

In 2024, Witherspoon has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded six tackles and one pass defense.