Saints Signed C Sincere Haynesworth To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints signed C Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad on Tuesday.
New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:
- S Ugo Amadi
- WR Kevin Austin Jr.
- S Millard Bradford
- T Josiah Ezirim
- TE Michael Jacobson
- DE Niko Lalos
- K Charlie Smyth (International)
- LB Isaiah Stalbird
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- DT Kendal Vickers
- TE Treyton Welch
- OT Austin Deculus
- WR Dante Pettis
- DB Shemar Jean-Charles
- DB Roderic Teamer
- C Sincere Haynesworth
Haynesworth, 23, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane back in May. He was waived with an injury settlement in August coming out of the preseason.
He caught on with the Patriots earlier this month but was cut loose after a week.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
