Texans Sign LB Devin White

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Devin White to the roster.

We have signed Devin White. pic.twitter.com/72YKMp4aZE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 23, 2024

Injuries have hit Houston hard at linebacker, and White brings a tantalizing skillset as a former first-round pick for HC DeMeco Ryans to try and resurrect.

White, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. After playing out his rookie deal, White signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.

However, he was cut by the team in October without ever having played a game.

In 2023, White appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 83 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.