Bills Extend HC Sean McDermott & GM Brandon Beane Through 2027

The Buffalo Bills announced they have extended the contract of HC Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane through the 2027 season.

The two men are the architects of the most successful Bills squads since the Super Bowl teams of the 1990s.

McDermott last signed a renewed contract in 2020 and Buffalo has largely kept on rolling since then. Beane was hired at the same time as McDermott and his extension was announced later that year.

McDermott, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

During his six years as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott has compiled a record of 62-35, including a 4-5 record in the playoffs and no Super Bowl appearances.

Beane was the director of football operations for the Panthers from 2008-2014 and worked his way up to assistant GM in 2015.

The Bills hired Beane as their GM for the 2017 season and he’s remained in Buffalo ever since.

Since taking the Bills’ job, Beane’s teams have produced a record of 62-35 over the course of six seasons which includes five playoff appearances.