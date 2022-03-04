Bills Grant WR Cole Beasley Permission To Seek Trade

Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Bills have given veteran WR Cole Beasley permission to seek out a trade with another team. According to Garafolo, there is trade interest in Beasley from other teams.

Bills GM Brandon Beane tells Garafolo that they were approached by Beasley and his reps about finding a trade, but they haven’t closed the door on him being back in Buffalo.

Trading Beasley would free up $6.1 million of cap room and create $1.5 million of dead money.

Beasley, 32, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He’s set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Beasley as the news is available.