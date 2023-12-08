Bills HC Sean McDermott’s Job Considered ‘Safe’

Tim Graham of The Atheltic reports that Bills HC Sean McDermott’s job is “safe.”

The Bills have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams this year and on Wednesday, news of a speech he gave citing 9/11 terrorists as an example of good teamwork back in 2019 surfaced.

McDermott felt the need to meet with reporters later on in the day to apologize and try to clarify the situation.

However, Graham says that the speech is “‘old news’ within One Bills Drive, to the point it has become a running interoffice joke.”

McDermott has been the subject of a lot of ire from the fanbase as the Bills have limped to a 6-6 record so far and are currently out of the playoff picture.

His decision to fire OC Ken Dorsey earlier this season shows he’s feeling a little bit of the heat, and that was the second time McDermott replaced coordinators this year. He’s been calling the plays on defense after former DC Leslie Frazier left the team this offseason.

McDermott, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

During his seven years as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott has compiled a record of 68-41 (.624 winning percentage), including a 4-5 record in the playoffs and no Super Bowl appearances.

We’ll have more on McDermott as the news is available.