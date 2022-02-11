Bills Hiring Former QB Kyle Shurmur As Defensive Quality Coach

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bills are hiring former NFL QB Kyle Shurmur as a defensive quality coach.

Shurmur, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed Shurmur to their practice squad. He was on and off of their active roster in 2019 before being waived in April of 2020. Shurmur had a brief stint with the Broncos’ practice squad in 2020 before signing on with the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Shurmur to a futures contract last year, but the team released him during final cuts and he eventually caught on with Washington.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Shurmur threw for 8,865 yards while completing 57.1 percent of his passes to go along with 64 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 44 games.