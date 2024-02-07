Bills Hiring Former Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills are hiring former Saints QB coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry for a role on their offensive coaching staff.

Jonathan Jones reports Curry will be Buffalo’s new QB coach, taking over for OC Joe Brady who was promoted to the role midseason. Curry also coached with Brady in New Orleans.

Curry interviewed for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job but New Orleans went in a different direction and is making other significant changes to the offensive coaching staff.

Curry, 44, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.