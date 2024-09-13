Bills LB Terrel Bernard Could Miss A Month With Strained Pectoral

According to Adam Schefter, Bills LB Terrel Bernard suffered a strained pectoral in Thursday’s game against the Dolphins and could be out for around a month with the injury.
Schefter adds Bernard is a candidate for Buffalo’s injured reserve.
He left Week 2’s game but it appears he’s avoided a long-term injury. Should he land on injured reserve, Bernard would be forced to miss at least four games as he recovers.
Bernard, 25, was a three-year starter at Baylor. He was selected with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Bills.
He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,131,432 contract with the Bills that includes a $911,951 signing bonus. He’s set to earn a base salaries of $1.141 million and $1.374 million over the next two years.
In 2024, Bernard has appeared in two games and recorded 13 tackles.
We’ll provide more information on Bernard as the news becomes available.
