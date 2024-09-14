AFC Notes: James Cook, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills RB James Cook exploded for three touchdowns in their Thursday night win over Miami. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott reviewed Cook’s performance and spoke on how important it was for his confidence.

“James just continues to grow and get better. He was one of our captains tonight, and it’s well-deserved, right? So he’s from here, and I know it was important for him to play well,” McDermott said, via Alec White of the team’s website.

Dolphins

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert ‘s chest injury is not considered to be a season-ending or long-term issue and should be back “sooner, rather than later.”

‘s chest injury is not considered to be a season-ending or long-term issue and should be back “sooner, rather than later.” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel mentioned they are not worried about when QB Tua Tagovailoa can return to the field: “I will not do anything to make things worse or hurt any of our players … There’s a lot of people who have vested interest in the Miami Dolphins, but questioning timelines — that gives forth anxiety.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

mentioned they are not worried about when QB can return to the field: “I will not do anything to make things worse or hurt any of our players … There’s a lot of people who have vested interest in the Miami Dolphins, but questioning timelines — that gives forth anxiety.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) McDaniel added it isn’t right to talk about Tagovailoa retiring: “You’re talking about his career. His career is his…. I just wish people would for a second hear that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him.” (Joe Schad)

Per Over The Cap, Miami has insurance that would cover up to $49.3 million of the $167.1 million guaranteed to Tagovailoa for injury.

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. did not suffer a major oblique injury Thursday night, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh isn’t worried about the state of the defense and said that they’ll get the unit fixed throughout the season.

“It’s a 17-game season, we’ve got 16 left,” Saleh said, via Jets Wire. “I know we’re going to get the defense fixed. It’s not a problem.”

Saleh wouldn’t comment on whether there is an urgency to get EDGE Haason Reddick ‘s contract done to get him on the field: “Whenever the deal gets done, it gets done.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

‘s contract done to get him on the field: “Whenever the deal gets done, it gets done.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh said WR Mike Williams was on a 15-play limit in Week 1 and he will play more this week. (Connor Hughes)