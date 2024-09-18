AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

With the departure of WR Stefon Diggs to Houston, Bills QB Josh Allen saw a drastic role shift as the true leader of this organization. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott doesn’t believe that progression has anything to do with Diggs and believes it was the next step in his development.

“People always wanna make it about Stef—it has nothing to do with that,” McDermott said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “It’s just really Josh taking another step, maturing, showing this is his team and growing as a leader. Leadership, I think it’s within us, but it’s also learned and you grow with it. And as you mentioned, it’s your comfort level with leading in a certain way. … It’s been a real pleasure to watch.”

“You could tell when he came back in the spring, his mind was in the right spot, he was equipped mentally and awareness-wise, and ready to lead. Again, then he just carried it through. It’s easy to lead the first week back in OTAs, when it’s new and fresh. And then the same thing with the first week or so in training camp. But I think more than anything, it’s been just as important from a consistency standpoint.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers noted that the team punted three times to open their game against the Titans and is focused on getting a lead earlier to benefit the defense.

“It doesn’t really matter how close we are,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “What matters is what we did on the field, you know, how close we are is great for coaches because they can coach up, the whole thing, but, you know it’d be a boondoggle to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results, so you know, we’ve got to change a couple of things, we’ve got to be a little sharper, we’ve got to start faster. We’ve been starting really slow the first two weeks, so we’ve got to start faster, put something together in the first 15 [plays], give our defense a chance to play with a lead.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned CB Michael Carter “will be fine” while CB D.J. Reed and LB C.J. Mosley are recovering well. Saleh adds they are all game-time decisions in Week 3. (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots WR Demario Douglas expressed his discomfort after two games as he feels he’s not getting the ball despite creating separation. New England QB Jacoby Brissett is okay with Douglas’ frustration and knows they will develop better chemistry as the season progresses.

“I’m glad he’s frustrated. If he wasn’t, that would be more alarming than him not getting the ball to be honest to you,” Brissett said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “You just explain it to him, you’re going to have those games where it happens like that.”

“It’s the second game of the year. We’re still trying to figure out our identity and how this thing is going to play out as far as the offense. It’s a long season ahead. I told him, man, there’s 15 games left … it’s a lot of football ahead of us. Obviously, we’re still getting better as a whole, individually, as an offense. I’m glad he’s frustrated, but I’ll see how he uses the frustration the right way.”