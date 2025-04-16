Veteran CB James Bradberry Visiting With Bills

Jeremy Fowler reports veteran CB James Bradberry is visiting with the Bills on Wednesday.

Fowler points out that Bradberry has ties to Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott, who were with the Panthers and drafted him in 2016.

Bradberry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract before extending him on a three-year, $38 million deal in 2023. He was recently released by the team with a post-June 1st designation after missing last season due to injury.

In 2023, Bradberry appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 13 pass defenses.

We will have more on Bradberry as it becomes available.