AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Damar Hamlin doesn’t want to be known for the cardiac arrest he suffered and prefers to be remembered for his skills on the field.

“I don’t want to be just known as the player who lived,” Hamlin said, via NFL.com. “My story is my story. It’s still being written. But I want to be known for my abilities as well. I’ve always had big goals on and off the field. I have so much more that I want to accomplish.”

Hamlin said he still has flashbacks of the moment but is only focus on football on game day.

“People move on with their life and they think about it when they see me,” Hamlin said. “I can’t move on. It’s a part of me. I do still have flashbacks sometimes. And within my day-to-day, I definitely think about it. I’ve learned to appreciate those moments in my life. But when I play a game now, those three hours, I’m only thinking about football.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott is proud of Hamlin after naming him a starter.

“What else can’t this young man do? What an accomplishment,” McDermott said. “We’re just extremely proud and full of gratitude to watch him go through what he’s gone through and where he is now.”

had high praise for LB : “It starts with the pass rush. Von Miller looked like Von Miller tonight.” Bills OL O’Cyrus Torrence was fined $7,855 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 1.

Jets

Jets C Connor McGovern decided to return for another season despite seeming headed for retirement. McGovern expressed his desire to contribute to a team that makes a significant run.

“If or when this team goes to the playoffs and if I wasn’t helping in some capacity, I’d be pretty disappointed,” McGovern said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I had to come have another ride with this group and be a part of something special.”

Patriots

The Patriots had planned on resting RB Rhamondre Stevenson before he had a Week 1 performance that included 125 rushing yards. Patriots RB coach Taylor Embree told reporters that Stevenson didn’t take the team up on the offer to rest him for the season opener.

“He’s running gassers at the other end of the field,” Embree said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m like, ‘What are we doing here?'”

“It’s a long season, man. I felt my conditioning was very good last Sunday but extra is never going to hurt anybody,” Stevenson said of his pre-game sprints.

“It will all balance itself out as we go through the year,” Embree added. “Game 1 we wanted to make a statement. I know ‘Mondre wanted to make a statement, so he was out there toting the rock.”

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt complimented Stevenson’s play, with the veteran back noting that Van Pelt’s offense is the perfect fit for him.

“He’s a great back. I’ve been around some good ones and he has to be right up there,” Van Pelt said of Stevenson. “His contact balance, his vision, his ability to make guys miss at the second and third level was really impressive. He’s one of the toughest guys to bring down, for sure.”

“He’s the first offensive coordinator I’ve been around that absolutely loves to run the ball relentlessly. That’s a great thing being a running back,” Stevenson said of Van Pelt. “He’s a physical guy and that’s exactly what I want to do.”