Bills Host G David Edwards For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills brought in Rams’ free-agent G David Edwards for a visit on Tuesday.

Edwards, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s finished his four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in four games for the Rams and started each game.