Bills Hosted DT Jordan Phillips For Free Agent Visit

According to Field Yates, the Bills hosted DT Jordan Phillips for a free agent visit.

Phillips played this past season with Buffalo but was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Phillips, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was in the final year of his contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2018 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bills.

Phillips re-signed in Buffalo in 2019 on a one-year, $4.5 million deal before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020.

Arizona released Phillips after two seasons with a post-June 1 designation and he returned to the Bills on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in 12 games for the Bills, recording 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.