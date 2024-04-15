Bills Hosted Florida State WR Keon Coleman For Visit

According to Ryan Talbot, the Bills hosted Florida State WR Keon Coleman for an official 30 visit.
Buffalo has a major need at receiver this offseason and has been doing a lot of homework on this class of prospects.
Coleman would be a potential option for them in the first round with the No. 28 pick and perhaps even later.
Seen as a potential first-round player after the season ended, Coleman has become a polarizing prospect and there’s a little more uncertainty as to where exactly he’ll be drafted now after running a slow 40 at the Combine.
Coleman, 20, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.
During his college career, Coleman recorded 115 receptions for 1,506 yards (13.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.
