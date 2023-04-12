Bills Hosting Michigan DL Mazi Smith For Top 30 Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are bringing in Michigan DL Mazi Smith for an official top-30 visit on Wednesday.

Rapoport notes that Smith has met with over 20 teams at some point this offseason, including the Chiefs, Steelers, Bears, Eagles, Cowboys, Cardinals, and Saints.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Smith, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compared him to former Chiefs DT Dontari Poe.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.