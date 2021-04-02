Bills Hosting OT Le’Raven Clark For Visit

Field Yates reports that the Bills are hosting free agent OT Le’Raven Clark on a visit this week.

Clark is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered late last season.

Clark, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts last year.

Clark is once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making three starts for them at left tackle.