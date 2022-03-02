Bills Interested In Signing TE Rob Gronkowski

Tim Graham of The Athletic reports that the word at this year’s Scouting Combine is that if TE Rob Gronkowski wants to continue his career, the Bills are open to signing him as a free agent this offseason.

Gronkowski is from Amherst, N.Y and Graham says there is hope from the Bills that he would be open to finishing out his career in Western New York.

Bills TE Dawson Knox had a breakout season in 2021, but Graham says that Gronkowski would give QB Josh Allen another weapon to attack opposing defenses with. Graham adds that it’s unlikely Gronkowski would supplant Knox as much as shore up a position.

Gronkowski, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

In 2021, Gronkowski appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 55 passes for 802 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

