According to Mike Garafolo, the Bills interviewed former Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell for the same role on their staff.

He notes Caldwell has a history with HC Sean McDermott which could make him a potential fit.

McDermott was Buffalo’s defensive play-caller this past season and the Bills didn’t hire a defensive coordinator after former DC Leslie Frazier left last spring.

Caldwell, 51, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.

From there, the Jaguars hired Caldwell as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Jacksonville fired Caldwell after the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 22 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 26 in fewest passing yards allowed.