Bills Interviewing Joe Brady For Full-Time Offensive Coordinator Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bills are starting their offensive coordinator search and will begin by interviewing interim OC Joe Brady.

Brady has support from within the team for the job, so it would not be a surprise if he was promoted to the full-time job in the end.

Brady, 34, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door in November.