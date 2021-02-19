Bills LB Matt Milano To Test Free Agent Market

John Wawrow of the Associated Press, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, reports that Bills LB Matt Milano will test the free agent market next month.

Wawrow says Milano’s decision to hit the free agent market is based on the Bills not being in a position to match the offers he’s likely to receive from other teams.

Buffalo could still create some cap space by cutting players and restructuring a few contracts. Although, they’re pretty close to the salary cap right now, so it could be tough for them to spend up to keep Milano.

There has been some talk about the Bills possibly using the franchise tag on Milano. However, it appears as though they’re willing to let him test the open market.

Milano, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Milano appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and four passes defended.

