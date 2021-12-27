Bills Make Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves for Week 17 on Monday.

The full list includes:

Bills placed OL Ike Boettger on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Bills signed OT Bobby Hart to their active roster.

to their active roster. Bills released DE Breeland Speaks from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Bills placed CB Cam Lewis on the COVID-19 list.

Boettger, 27, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021.

In 2021, Boettger appeared in 14 games for the Bills and made nine starts.