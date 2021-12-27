Bills Make Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves for Week 17 on Monday.
The full list includes:
- Bills placed OL Ike Boettger on injured reserve.
- Bills signed OT Bobby Hart to their active roster.
- Bills released DE Breeland Speaks from their practice squad.
- Bills placed CB Cam Lewis on the COVID-19 list.
Boettger, 27, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021.
In 2021, Boettger appeared in 14 games for the Bills and made nine starts.
