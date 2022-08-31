Bills Officially Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Barkley, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of 2015 season.

Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 49ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.

The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018.

From there, Barkley had stints with the Titans, Panthers and Falcons before returning to the Bills this past March. Buffalo released him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Barkley has appeared in 19 games and completed 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.