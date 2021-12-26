Bills’ OL Ike Boettger Suffers Ruptured Achilles’

Bills’ OL Ike Boettger was carted off the field with an injury on Sunday, which was quickly confirmed to be a ruptured Achilles’ on the broadcast.

Injury Update: Ike Boettger is out for the game (achilles). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 26, 2021

The injury is most likely season-ending and the Bills will be expected to add someone to their roster in the coming days to replace Boettger.

Boettger, 27, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021.

In 2021, Boettger appeared in 13 games for the Bills and made eight starts.

We will have more news on Boettger as it becomes available.