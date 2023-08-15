Bills OT Brandon Shell Retiring

Bills OT Brandon Shell was not at practice on Tuesday and the team says he intends to retire, per Joe Buscaglia.

The veteran had signed with Buffalo on a one-year deal this offseason and was competing for a reserve offensive lineman spot.

Shell, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell was a free agent again in 2022 before eventually signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad in September. He was later promoted to the active roster.

The Bills signed Shell to a one-year deal for the 2023 season in June.

In 2022, Shell appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins making 11 starts for them primarily at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.